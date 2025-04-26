PIESLĒGTIES
Sociālajos tīklos izteiktie solījumi pazudīs

Cēsniece Z.
23:25
26.04.2025
13
4

“Feisbuks pilns ar pašvaldību vēlēšanu kandidātu solījumiem. Agrāk, kad tos lasījām drukātā veidā, vēlāk katru ievēlēto deputātu varēja turēt pie vārda, bet kā tagad? Sociālajos medijos publicētais, rakstītas vai runātais, taču laika gaitā pazudīs. Manuprāt, to jau katra partija un kandidāts var pats izdzēst. Tad nu pēc pāris gadiem ķer vēju laukā, solījumi pazuduši. Vajadzētu ar likumu noteikt, ka solījumi kaut kur jāsaglabā,” rosināja cēsniece Z.

    Saistītie raksti

    Cēsis ir pieprasītas

    23:26
    27.04.2025
    12

    “Tagad, kad Cēsīs nevar izbraukt pa Lapsu ielu, redzam, cik dzīva ir satiksme pilsētā. Tas labi vai slikti, cits jautājums. Protams, satiksmes mierinātājiem situācija varētu nepatikt, bet tagad ieraugām patieso plūsmu. Pilsētā dzīvo un to apmeklē daudz cilvēku. Jā, ielās redzam maz gājēju, bet kopumā Cēsis ir galamērķis daudziem,” sprieda pensijas vecuma kungs L.

    Pacienta paldies mediķēm

    23:25
    25.04.2025
    20

    “Tikai veselā miesā mājos vesels gars. Tāpēc saku lielu paldies Stalbes mediķēm Anitai Viškintei un Sandrai Zepai, kuru darbam pateicoties esmu izveseļojusies. Saņēmu sirsnīgu attieksmi, iejūtību, izpratni un teicamu ārstēšanu,” sacīja seniore, rozuliete Gaida.

    Baltās ietves

    05:09
    25.04.2025
    13

    “Lai gan ziema bija maiga un ietves reti tika kaisītas ar sāli, tomēr vecpilsētā to segums ir balts. Tāds tas bija arī agrākos pavasaros, un pat vasarā lietus nespēja izmazgāt sāli no bruģa. Varbūt bruģakmeņiem tas nekaitē, bet rada dīvainu ainu un liek aizdomāties, cik sāls ticis uz ēku pamatiem,” viedokli pauda cēsnieks Artūrs.

    Paši izvēlējās, tomēr…

    07:08
    24.04.2025
    15

    “Traki, ka Krievija neuzņemas atbildību par saviem pilsoņiem, kas dzīvo citās valstīs. Protams, katrs jau pats izvēlas pilsonību, tomēr traki, ka Krievija saviem pensionāriem nepārskaita naudu. No kā lai vecie cilvēki dzīvo?! Aizvien vairāk redzam, ka Krievijas varai nerūp pat pašu pilsoņu liktenis,” pārdomās dalījās seniore K.

    Kaimiņu suns izkašņā puķes

    15:07
    23.04.2025
    24

    “Ko darīt, ja kaimiņa suns izposta puķu dobi? Vai tiešām jāiet žēloties policijai? Lielais suns ieskrēja manā dārzā, izrakņāja pavasara puķes. Dzīvnieks jau nav vainīgs, bet bāru gan to un dzinu prom. Bet ko darīt ar suņa saimniekiem? Laikam muļķīgi bārt, viņi taču paši saprot, ka nedrīkst laist sunim skriet bez pavadas,” bēdās dalījās lasītāja.

    Šodien nevajag, bet rīt

    06:07
    23.04.2025
    27
    22

    “Lasu, ka Cēsu novadā šomēnes paredzētas sešas nekustamo īpašumu izsoles – viena Liepas pagastā, viena Jaun­piebalgas pagastā, trīs Mārsnēnu pagastā un viena Līgatnē. Saprotu, ka paš­valdībai šie īpašumi ikdienas pakalpojumu sniegšanai nav vajadzīgi. Taču nedrīkst aizmirst, kā ne reizi vien bijis, ka vispirms pārdod, pēc tam no īpašnieka atpērk, jo izrādījies, ka tomēr vajadzīgs. Gribas […]

    Domas un viedokļi

    2 Ivetas Portrets 150x150.jpg
    Iveta Rozentāle

    Turpināt strādāt vai doties pelnītā atpūtā?

    06:15
    27.04.2025
    17
    Sarmite Feldmane 150x150
    Sarmīte Feldmane

    Laikam tikai šķiet pašsaprotami

    08:15
    26.04.2025
    14
    Sallija Benfelde
    Sallija Benfelde

    Ainava pēc Lieldienām

    07:27
    26.04.2025
    36
    2 Ivetas Portrets 150x150.jpg
    Iveta Rozentāle

    Esam kultūras baudītāji

    14:27
    22.04.2025
    24
    Andrisvanadzins
    Andris Vanadziņš

    Akcijas acu aizmālēšanai?

    09:06
    13.04.2025
    58

