Sociālajos tīklos izteiktie solījumi pazudīs

“Feisbuks pilns ar pašvaldību vēlēšanu kandidātu solījumiem. Agrāk, kad tos lasījām drukātā veidā, vēlāk katru ievēlēto deputātu varēja turēt pie vārda, bet kā tagad? Sociālajos medijos publicētais, rakstītas vai runātais, taču laika gaitā pazudīs. Manuprāt, to jau katra partija un kandidāts var pats izdzēst. Tad nu pēc pāris gadiem ķer vēju laukā, solījumi pazuduši. Vajadzētu ar likumu noteikt, ka solījumi kaut kur jāsaglabā,” rosināja cēsniece Z.
