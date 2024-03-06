PIESLĒGTIES
Trešdiena, 6. marts
Vārda dienas: Vents, Centis, Gotfrīds
Bija vai nebija vainīgs

Druva
17:11
06.03.2024
5
3

"Ik pa reizei parādās ziņas, ka KNAB kādu politiķi vai ierēdni uz laiku aizturējis, kratījis kabinetu vai dzīvesvietu, bet pēc tam informācija neseko. Kas, piemēram, noticis Valmieras novada priekšsēdētāja Baika lietā? Viņu aizturēja, bet pēc tam lieta pagaisa, izšķīda. Varbūt ļoti uzmanīgs sekotājs pamanījis, kā tas risinājās tālāk, bet citiem laikam tā arī nav skaidrs, vai kaimiņu novada vadītājs tiešām bija ko noziedzies vai nē," sacīja cēsniece.

Komentāri

    Prot aizstāvēt viedokli

    17:13
    06.03.2024
    5

    "Redzu uzrakstus, ka vāc parakstus pret Rāmuļu skolas slēgšanu. Labi, ka rāmulieši ir tik aktīvi un aizstāv sevi. Tas ir īsts pierādījums, ka protam līdzdarboties pašvaldības lēmumiem, spēcīgi izteikt savu viedokli," sprieda seniore.

    Suņu kakas jāsavāc

    17:12
    06.03.2024
    6

    "Tagad, kad nokusis sniegs, var redzēt, cik suņu saim­nieki tomēr ir neapzinīgi. Daudzās vietās redzamas dzīvnieku kakas, kas bijušas zem sniega. Tās ieraudzīju pat Cēsu vecpilsētā, skvērā pie baznīcas. Cēsīs ir maz vietu, kas paredzētas suņu izkārnījumu izmešanai, taču tos var izmest jebkurā publiski pieejamā atkritumu konteinerā. Tagad gan vecpilsētas daļā ne katram tiem ir […]

    Vai darbi sakrīt ar vārdiem?

    17:10
    06.03.2024
    6

    "Kad Cēsīs uz plakāta lasu, ka pilsēta ir laba vieta dzīvei, man kļūst jocīgi. Vai pilsētnieku ikdiena ziemā bija laba? Gājējiem noteikti ne, vēl sliktāka tā bija māmiņām, kas ratiņos veda bērnus. Ietves daudzviet nevarēja izbrist, tik slikti tās bija notīrītas. Un vai laba sajūta ir autovadītājam, ja tas uz dažām minūtēm ieiet aptiekā, kad […]

    Kopā izsāpēt un cerēt

    12:47
    01.03.2024
    10

    "Sestdien daudzviet Latvijā tika atgādināts par karu Ukrai­nā. Divus gadus tauta aizstāv savu zemi, valsti. Esam kopā ar ukraiņiem, atbalstām, cik kurš spējam. Tomēr bija skumji, ka Cēsu novadā nekas neatgādināja par traģēdiju kaimiņos. Par to ir jārunā ar cerību, ka labais uzvarēs, ka brīvības alkas ir stiprākas par verdzību un iznīcību. Jaunajai paaudzei ik […]

    Valsts valoda ir latviešu valoda

    12:47
    01.03.2024
    10

    "Nesaprotu, ko var gadiem ņemties par valodas jautājumu, tērējot 100 pildspalvas un nolietojot datorus. Manuprāt, ir skaidrs, ka valsts valoda ir latviešu valoda, tālāk tā jau ir darba devēja atbildība, kādā valodā ir jārunā darbiniekiem. Šim jautājumam nedrīkst tērēt tik daudz laika, un tas arī nekādā veidā neatrisinās to, ka ukraiņus nogalina pašu zemē. Labāk […]

    Tikai savā ratiņkrēslā

    12:47
    01.03.2024
    21

    "Cik viegli cilvēkam ar kustību traucējumiem nokļūt pie ārsta Cēsu klīnikā? Ja nav bijusi nepieciešamība, visticamāk, atbildi nezināt. Nupat radinieku nācās aizvest uz steidzamu vizīti pie ārsta klīnikā. Cilvēks ir pirmās grupas invalīds ar pārvietošanās grūtībām, bet ikdienā iztiekam bez ratiņkrēsla. Uz klīniku devāmies pārliecībā, ka varēsim dabūt ratiņkrēslu, ar ko pacientu no automašīnas līdz […]

    2 Ivetas Portrets 150x150.jpg
    Iveta Rozentāle

    Turība mērāma atkritumu daudzumā

    17:17
    06.03.2024
    7
    1 Anna Domas Copy 150x150.jpg
    Anna Kola

    Civilā aizsardzība – jēdziens, kas aizvien jāpiepilda ar saturu

    13:07
    06.03.2024
    11
    Sallija Benfelde
    Sallija Benfelde

    Prognozes un atbalsts

    12:41
    06.03.2024
    11
    2 Ivetas Portrets 150x150.jpg
    Iveta Rozentāle

    Valodas labskanība un asums

    12:46
    01.03.2024
    14
    Sandra
    Sandra Trēziņa

    Tikai reizi četros gados

    12:45
    01.03.2024
    13

